CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $580,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after buying an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,791,000 after buying an additional 739,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after buying an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,357,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,940,000 after buying an additional 229,199 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

AVTR stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

