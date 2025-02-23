CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $867,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 43.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 111.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 44.5% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 70.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 149.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

