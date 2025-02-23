CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 11,856 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $921.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,387.20. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,820.16. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

