Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 874,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

