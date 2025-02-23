Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLV. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.08 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

