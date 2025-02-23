Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,584 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,584 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $5,627,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortrea by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fortrea by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fortrea by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,018.72. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock worth $219,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W downgraded Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.