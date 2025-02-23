Comparing Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) & Its Competitors

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Green Thumb Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Thumb Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Green Thumb Industries Competitors 309 253 603 34 2.30

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion $36.27 million 26.33 Green Thumb Industries Competitors $1.19 billion -$827,419.35 13.00

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Green Thumb Industries Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries’ competitors have a beta of -24.36, meaning that their average stock price is 2,536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

