Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

