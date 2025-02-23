CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.65. CreditRiskMonitor.com shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

