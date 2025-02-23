CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $47.91 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

