Critical Review: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Profitability

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $228.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems 6.67% 8.19% 7.09%

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Inspire Medical Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) N/A Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 6.54 $53.51 million $1.73 102.24

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Nemaura Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

