CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.
CSX Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
