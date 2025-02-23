Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,854 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,355 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF accounts for 1.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,178 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 575,122 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,220 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 119,106 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.43 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

