Curtis Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

