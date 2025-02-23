Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.