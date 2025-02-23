D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 724,951 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.