D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,700,000 after buying an additional 84,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

