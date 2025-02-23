D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,062 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,115,272 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

