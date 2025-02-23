D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

