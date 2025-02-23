Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $7,923,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 37.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 33,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

