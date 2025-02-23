Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.