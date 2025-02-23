Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

