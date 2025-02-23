Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

