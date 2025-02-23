Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.5% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $624.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $629.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.