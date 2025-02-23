Denver PWM LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

