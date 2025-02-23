DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,395 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 48,679 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after buying an additional 217,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $70,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

