Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Lowered by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.