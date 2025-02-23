Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 281,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,253,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

