Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Kooman & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DFUV opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

