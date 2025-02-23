“Dorchester Minerals Reports Annual Results for 2024”

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP), a Delaware-based firm, filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 20, 2025. This filing provides investors and other interested parties with the company’s annual report for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The Form 8-K, a standard financial disclosure form, is a regular administrative requirement for publicly-traded companies in the United States. It provides updates on significant corporate events, such as changes in financial conditions, operations, or regulatory governance.

The report released by Dorchester Minerals includes a press release dated February 20, 2025, officially announcing the company’s operating results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company did not reveal any additional details within the main body of the 8-K filing, directing readers instead to the attached Exhibit 99.1 for comprehensive information.

An important note for readers is that in compliance with Securities Exchange Act of 1934 sections B.2 and B.6, the information disclosed in this report, including Exhibit 99.1, is being provided for informational purposes and will not imply any legal liability. This information will also not be incorporated by reference into any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

Dorchester Minerals is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol DMLP. For further specifics regarding their financial performance and operations during the 2024 fiscal year, readers should refer directly to Exhibit 99.1 associated with this filing.

