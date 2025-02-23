DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,457,000. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 615,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 465,729 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,378,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $6,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

DV opened at $21.70 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

