Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,937.46). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

