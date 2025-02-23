Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 69 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

