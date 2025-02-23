Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 34,852 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 198.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,567,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.