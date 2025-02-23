Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

