Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.32 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.33). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 26.24 ($0.33), with a volume of 4,076 shares trading hands.

Empresaria Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46.

About Empresaria Group

(Get Free Report)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.