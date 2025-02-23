Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.