EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.55

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.
EQT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $915.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.
About EQT
