ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Stock Position Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,257 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESH Acquisition were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESHA. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 436,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 363,807 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 509,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 247,521 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 489,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,861 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

ESHA opened at $10.99 on Friday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.