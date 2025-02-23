Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and traded as high as $52.84. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 2,833 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

