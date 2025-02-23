Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
