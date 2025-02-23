Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJVGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.75 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.31). Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.31), with a volume of 133,331 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £207.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.99.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

