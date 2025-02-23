First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,156 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

