First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $667.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.