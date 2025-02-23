First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $13.78 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $565.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $612.23 and its 200-day moving average is $628.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

