First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

