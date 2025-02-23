First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,629 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $404.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

