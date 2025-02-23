Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 106,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

