Fisher Funds Management LTD Invests $8.97 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 906,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881,105 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

F stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

