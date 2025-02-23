Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after buying an additional 321,119 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $597.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $589.02 and a 200-day moving average of $562.01. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

